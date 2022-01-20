McDonald’s (MCD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect McDonald’s to post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect McDonald’s to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $255.22 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $190.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.50 and a 200 day moving average of $247.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.54.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McDonald’s stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of McDonald’s worth $1,934,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

