McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 126.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 4.3% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Landstar System by 5.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Landstar System by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.53.

Landstar System stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.81. 794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,786. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.06 and its 200-day moving average is $166.18. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.30 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

