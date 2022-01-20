McIlrath & Eck LLC Decreases Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WWD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Woodward by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.04. The company had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.79 and a 200 day moving average of $115.28. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. Woodward’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

WWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

