McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $100,000 Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Navient by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.05. 5,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,526. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

