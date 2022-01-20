McIlrath & Eck LLC Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. American National Bank purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.69. The company had a trading volume of 120,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,545,992. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $677.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

