McIlrath & Eck LLC Lowers Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,629. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.36 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.