McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 233 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emfo LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.39. 11,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.39. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $86.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

