McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 686 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,440,000 after purchasing an additional 134,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crown by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,767,000 after purchasing an additional 169,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Crown by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,363,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,207,000 after purchasing an additional 120,498 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,869,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,080,000 after purchasing an additional 300,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Crown by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,181,000 after buying an additional 797,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

Crown stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.63. 3,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.65 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.