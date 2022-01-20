McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives $277.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $251.15 on Monday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $256.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.95.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 22.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 39.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

