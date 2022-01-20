Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.86. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$9.79, with a volume of 186,564 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.68. The firm has a market cap of C$309.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$123.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.9625793 EPS for the current year.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.