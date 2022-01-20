Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 43.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 212,652 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after purchasing an additional 717,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,699,706,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $107.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.07. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.65.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

