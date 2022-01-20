Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $107.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.07. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

