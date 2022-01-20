MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Down 29.4% in December

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 925,700 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 1,311,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Shares of MEGEF opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $11.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEGEF. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.11.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

