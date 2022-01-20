MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given New $1,550.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MELI. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,917.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,060.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,244.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,528.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,001.01 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.26 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after buying an additional 114,459 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,200,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,736,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

