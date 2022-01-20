MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given New $1,550.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.10% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MELI. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,917.43.
Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,060.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,244.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,528.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,001.01 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.26 and a beta of 1.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after buying an additional 114,459 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,200,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,736,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
