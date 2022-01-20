Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

MBWM stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $40.01.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 60.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 103.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.