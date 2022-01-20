Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Garmin were worth $13,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Garmin by 2,037.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after acquiring an additional 342,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Garmin by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after acquiring an additional 291,472 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 527.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 205,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,398,854,000 after buying an additional 158,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN stock opened at $131.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.73. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. Garmin’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.29.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.