Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $10.06 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,922 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.4% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 575,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 101,524 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $1,398,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 100,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 362,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 100,430 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 80,234 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.