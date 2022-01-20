Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $10.75 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 197,788 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.65. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

