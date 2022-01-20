Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $11.12 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.8% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 331,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 63,632 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

NYSE:C opened at $64.24 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

