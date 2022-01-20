Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $8.87 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 50.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,619 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,868,000 after buying an additional 929,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,826,000 after buying an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,595,000 after buying an additional 154,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,247,000 after buying an additional 700,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $105.63 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.81 and a 1 year high of $110.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.88.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

