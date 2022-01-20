Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 199,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,714,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 281.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 110,277 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 84,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 41,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,379,000.

SMMD stock opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.76. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.