Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 199,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,714,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 281.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 110,277 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 84,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 41,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,379,000.

SMMD stock opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.76. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

