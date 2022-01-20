Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to announce $12.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.01 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $12.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $48.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.33 billion to $49.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $55.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.60 billion to $58.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

MRK opened at $81.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average is $78.09. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $205.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,692,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,299 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

