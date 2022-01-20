Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKGAY. Barclays upgraded shares of Merck KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($289.77) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

OTCMKTS MKGAY remained flat at $$38.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.36. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.