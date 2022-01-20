Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

MCB stock traded down $7.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.70. 226,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 30.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

