MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $76.31 on Thursday. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.70.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. Research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $616,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.