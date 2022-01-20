Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,242 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.7% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the third quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 87,188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 54.3% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,784,176 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,067,138,000 after purchasing an additional 88,474 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,094,826 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $590,573,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its position in Microsoft by 81.5% during the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 499,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,678,000 after purchasing an additional 224,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $303.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $217.29 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

