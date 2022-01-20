Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $400.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been assigned a $400.00 price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $303.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $217.29 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

