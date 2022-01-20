Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading Up 3.3%

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)’s share price was up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 70,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 773,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MVST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.89 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,598,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. 22.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

