MILC Platform Trading Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (MLT)

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. One MILC Platform coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MILC Platform has a total market cap of $22.53 million and $836,548.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MILC Platform has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MILC Platform

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

Buying and Selling MILC Platform

