Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) Insider Henry Turcan Sells 1,115,000 Shares

Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) insider Henry Turcan sold 1,115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total value of £100,350 ($136,921.82).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Minds and Machines Group alerts:

On Friday, January 14th, Henry Turcan sold 300,000 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.14), for a total value of £30,000 ($40,933.28).

Shares of LON MMX opened at GBX 9.50 ($0.13) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.78 million and a P/E ratio of 31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.26. Minds and Machines Group Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 4.10 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 10 ($0.14).

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Minds and Machines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minds and Machines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.