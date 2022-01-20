Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Buys 150 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.34.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $6.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.86. 661,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,491,182. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.68. The company has a market cap of $362.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.