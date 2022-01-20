Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Purchases 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,837,034,000 after acquiring an additional 342,356 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $39.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,752.97. 16,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,841. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,809.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,890.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,824.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 2,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,988.06, for a total value of $7,470,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,585 shares of company stock valued at $386,723,168. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

