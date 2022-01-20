Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Purchases 450 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 793,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after purchasing an additional 219,362 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 173,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 44,444 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 134,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 956.8% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 117,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 106,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.56. 425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,180. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $49.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61.

