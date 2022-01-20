Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 1,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,988 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after buying an additional 33,084 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.46. 140,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,761,728. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.