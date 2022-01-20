Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 197 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. reduced its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Kellogg by 64.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,939,000 after acquiring an additional 98,226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.