Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Has $51,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $468.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $470.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.69. The company has a market cap of $441.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.52.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

