Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $59,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,734,000 after buying an additional 554,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after buying an additional 562,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after buying an additional 416,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,180,000 after buying an additional 209,303 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $46.29. 166,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,130,938. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average is $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

