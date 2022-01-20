Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 80 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,304,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.56.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $618.08. 4,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,651. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 over the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

