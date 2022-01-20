Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $28,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $50.40. 214,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,198,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.