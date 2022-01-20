Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,118 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $85,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $203.76 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.43. The company has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.88.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

