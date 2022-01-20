Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,252 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Broadcom worth $121,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after acquiring an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after acquiring an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $563.97 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $232.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $605.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.