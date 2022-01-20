Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $91.92 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,814 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $91,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $138.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.22 and its 200-day moving average is $183.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.63.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

