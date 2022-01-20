Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.50% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $102,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 263.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $85.59 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average is $87.13.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

