Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of BlackRock worth $74,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 108.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 511.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $825.50 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $908.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $902.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.21.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

