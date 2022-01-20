Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 15,410 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,410 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $82,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after acquiring an additional 788,349 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $513.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $580.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.40. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.64 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

