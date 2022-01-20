Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 21,407 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 794,767 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 21,407 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $115,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 87,826 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 77,181 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $1,353,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,499,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $217,814,000 after purchasing an additional 409,696 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Bank of America cut their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.13.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $145.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

