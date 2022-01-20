Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,570 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 627,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $133,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $231.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.25. The company has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

