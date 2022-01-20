MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Down 30.2% in December

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 26,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after buying an additional 241,260 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 264,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,356 shares in the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

MIXT traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.0647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

