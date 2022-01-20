Mizuho Boosts Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target to $219.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARE. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

NYSE:ARE opened at $206.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.04 and a 200-day moving average of $204.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after acquiring an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,422,000 after acquiring an additional 357,764 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,256,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

