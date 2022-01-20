Mizuho Raises Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $27.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $384,550 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

